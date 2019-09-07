Gray Television (GTN) Stock Declined While Adams Express Company Cut Its Holding by $384,300; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Declined, Trust Company Of Virginia Has Trimmed Position by $362,370

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc. (GTN) by 58.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 13,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 31,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Gray Television Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 391,674 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 7,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 42,338 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 50,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 7.85M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BMS GRANTED CO NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-TRANSFERRABLE, ROYALTY-FREE LICENSE UNDER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TO USE YERVOY IN TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generat; 23/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Fri, 3/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.70B for 11.49 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source State Bank reported 62,540 shares stake. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 0.29% or 989,293 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Corp holds 0.07% or 5,581 shares. 5,648 are held by Colonial Trust Advsr. Tradition Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.67% or 128,821 shares. Btim owns 16,737 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of New York Mellon holds 0.24% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 18.15M shares. Heritage Investors Management owns 103,655 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 43,522 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Fil Limited holds 277,637 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Family Mngmt holds 17,396 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Advisory Ser holds 0.09% or 9,383 shares in its portfolio. Burke & Herbert Financial Bank accumulated 0.46% or 10,848 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.34% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 539,857 shares.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,694 shares to 186,826 shares, valued at $30.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 9,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited has 0.07% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc reported 3,929 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company reported 14,909 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 334,020 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr accumulated 78,000 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Moody State Bank Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 253 shares. Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Cibc Mkts Incorporated holds 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 19,241 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 11,297 shares. Art Advsr Llc invested in 36,564 shares.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23,100 shares to 261,800 shares, valued at $25.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 145,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW).

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.7 per share. GTN’s profit will be $25.38M for 15.18 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.