Gray Television (GTN) Stock Declined While Act Ii Management LP Increased Its Position; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Upped Position in Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 2,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 22,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 19,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.34. About 1.06M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 39,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 196,495 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22 million, up from 156,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 569,051 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Lc holds 7,919 shares. Conning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 2,049 shares. Cleararc Cap invested in 0.07% or 1,829 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 42 shares or 0% of the stock. 961,035 are held by California Employees Retirement. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Limited has invested 0.14% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 5,503 are owned by Horizon Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company. Chase Inv Counsel owns 8,283 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.58% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Creative Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Amica Mutual Ins Communication reported 3,548 shares stake. Shoker Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 11,196 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 82,818 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 253,970 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 4,456 shares.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s (NYSE:DRI) Earnings In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Adobe, FedEx and More Earnings to Watch For This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “It’s All Quiet on the Darden Front, and That May Not Be a Bad Thing – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Darden Impresses, But Patience Is Needed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought $111,525 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. Shares for $20,137 were bought by Howell Robin Robinson.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $109.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Despegar Com Corp by 70,200 shares to 84,460 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Apron Hldgs Inc by 548,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,666 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gray’s InvestigateTV Receives Two First Place National Headliner Awards – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gray Television Launches Syndicated Weekend Political Show with Greta Van Susteren â€œFull Court Pressâ€ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GRAY SETS DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9.00M are held by Darsana Prns Ltd Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication reported 484,708 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated holds 0.02% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 10,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 426,469 shares. State Street Corporation owns 1.79M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.16M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 41,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weber Alan W reported 0.3% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). James Incorporated reported 63,178 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assoc owns 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 34,850 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 30,454 shares. Css Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 13,264 shares. 17,116 are owned by Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation.