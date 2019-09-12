Gray Television (GTN) Stake Has Raised by Darsana Capital Partners Lp; Etrade Capital Management Boosted Quinstreet (QNST) Position by $400,485

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 79.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 26,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The institutional investor held 60,348 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $957,000, up from 33,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $651.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.78. About 352,129 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 13/04/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – $QNST preannounced a revenue beat. Shoutout to; 25/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC QNST.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 30 PCT; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Responds to Recent Short Seller Report and Stk Activity; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS FEELS COMPELLED TO RESPOND “GIVEN ITS INVALID CLAIMS AND CONCLUSIONS” RELATING TO KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’S REPORT; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s CEO, CFO, and a longtime large backer started to sell shares in the past few months, after holding for years when the stock was much lower. That says a lot about how overvalued shares have become; 30/04/2018 – QuinStreet Receives Culture of Compliance Award; 02/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c; 07/05/2018 – OnlineColleges.com Releases 2018-19 Best Colleges that Offer Online Programs

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 9.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.51 million, up from 8.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $17.19. About 681,338 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold QNST shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 2.77% more from 45.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 13,315 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability owns 0.11% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 794,113 shares. Citigroup owns 60,807 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 62,061 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 13,512 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 53,198 shares. Coe Management Lc has 0.71% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 40,475 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 9,650 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% stake. Moreover, Gradient Ltd has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corp has 0.84% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.24% stake.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41,418 shares to 216,395 shares, valued at $11.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 7,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,999 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp invested in 0% or 4.37M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Qs Invsts Lc has 92,812 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Renaissance Limited Co accumulated 743,750 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 87,858 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc has invested 0.03% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Next Financial Group reported 0% stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Maverick Limited has 0.06% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 252,690 shares. Bowling Mgmt Ltd invested in 72,456 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Alps Advsr invested in 16,513 shares or 0% of the stock. Ellington Mngmt Grp Lc stated it has 221,544 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles LP owns 822,753 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Research Commerce invested in 0.11% or 18,100 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $26,568 was bought by Howell Robin Robinson. $111,525 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J on Monday, August 12.

