Gray Television (GTN) Stake Boosted by Horizon Investment Services Llc; Beech Hill Advisors Has Cut Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Stock Value Rose

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 85.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 33,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5,860 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 39,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – Barclays investors give CEO Staley year to fix investment bank; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 11.5 FROM EUR 11; 10/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan trader charged with conspiring to fix currency prices; 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. COMPOSITE PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.6 LAST MONTH; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $62.6 Million Of Us Rmbs Impacted By J.P. Morgan Settlement; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: 2017 CEO Pay Ratio 364 to 1; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APAC VICE CHAIRMAN JING ULRICH SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 763,890 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 7,700 shares to 6,758 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. Howell Robin Robinson bought $26,568 worth of stock. Shares for $111,525 were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Management Inc holds 558,300 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 7.01M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.61M shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Macquarie Group Inc holds 6,306 shares. New York-based Teton Advisors has invested 0.53% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Price T Rowe Associates Md, Maryland-based fund reported 1.35 million shares. Schroder Mgmt Group owns 74,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weber Alan W holds 17,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Cibc Ww invested in 0% or 19,241 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Limited Com has 0.14% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 436,304 shares. Qvt Fincl Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.89% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Act Ii Ltd Partnership owns 2.78% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 156,672 shares.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 56,241 shares to 103,960 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,535 shares. 416,697 were reported by Alyeska Gp L P. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc has 0.3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cap Sarl has 25,653 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Eos Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 26,000 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.29% or 33,369 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sather Fincl Gru reported 4,173 shares. Sonata Incorporated has 1.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 14,279 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.2% or 176,038 shares. Haverford Fincl stated it has 4.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 238,305 shares or 3.97% of their US portfolio. Cap Counsel Lc New York invested in 2,551 shares. Consulate Inc invested in 4,965 shares. City Co reported 0.7% stake.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.52 billion for 11.35 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.