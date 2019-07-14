Gray Television (GTN) Shares Rose While Act Ii Management LP Has Cut by $420,000 Its Holding; Atika Capital Management Has Increased Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stake by $1.17 Million

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 114,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, up from 99,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 433,959 shares traded or 13.59% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 25/04/2018 – W.R. Grace Profit Up, Raises Sales Outlook; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 156,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 176,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 1.25 million shares traded or 25.92% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Services Automobile Association holds 256,400 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors reported 0.41% stake. Assetmark accumulated 147 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 187,545 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 50,851 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Teton Advisors Inc invested in 0.53% or 249,500 shares. 172,208 are held by Parametric Port Limited Liability Corp. Schroder Mgmt holds 74,300 shares. 11,297 were accumulated by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Argent Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.17% or 223,385 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 36,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Citadel Advisors Lc holds 389,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.18M for 16.54 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GRAY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RAYCOM MEDIA AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) CEO Hilton Howell on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Gray Television (GTN) Proposed $2.15B Incremental Term Loan and Amendment to Its Current Senior Credit Facility; Updates Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Gray Television well placed for US election ad deluge: Barron’s – StreetInsider.com” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fargo General Manager Jim Wareham Passes Away – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Fmr Lc holds 604,609 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 2,731 shares. Moreover, Brant Point Invest Ltd Llc has 0.25% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 11 are owned by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. Asset Mngmt One Commerce stated it has 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdg Plc has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 82,130 shares in its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 2,561 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Parametric Port Associate Llc accumulated 83,677 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 3,400 shares. Bessemer owns 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 83 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 8,784 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 0.1% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).