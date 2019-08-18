Gray Television (GTN) Shareholder Ingalls & Snyder Cut Stake as Stock Declined; Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holder Schneider Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $1.27 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.75M market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 57,199 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 14,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 85,733 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 100,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 984,927 shares traded or 5.21% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.40 million activity.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. Another trade for 1,300 shares valued at $20,137 was bought by Howell Robin Robinson. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $111,525 was made by ROBINSON HARRIETT J on Monday, August 12.

