Gray Television (GTN) Shareholder First Quadrant LP Has Upped Position by $1.46 Million as Stock Declined; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Boosted Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Holding

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 44.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 26,373 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 18,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 571,356 shares traded or 73.14% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.26; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL SAME-STORE RETAIL UNIT SALES UP 0.4%; 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group Reports 31% Profit Rise in 1Q; 16/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Opens New Facility in Zelienople, Pennsylvania; 17/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Completes 1 Millionth Voice-Directed Preventive Maintenance Inspection; 11/04/2018 – Joyson and PAG Fund KSS to Acquire Air-Bag Maker Takata in Asset Deal; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC PAG.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 10/04/2018 – Penske Media Invests In Branded Licensing Expansion; 06/05/2018 – Richland Source: Acura Team Penske dominates at Mid-Ohio

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 545.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 69,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 82,333 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 12,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.63. About 961,528 shares traded or 3.65% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,986 shares to 7,321 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,083 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 51,785 are held by Raymond James Associates. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 19,622 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 22,703 shares. Moreover, Edmp Inc has 2.04% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 46,733 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc has 21,001 shares. Stifel owns 28,195 shares. Huntington Natl Bank owns 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 1,803 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Lc reported 26,373 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 8,426 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm has invested 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). First Republic Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 49,478 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 461 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) reported 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co The (NYSE:PG) by 4,219 shares to 32,982 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,753 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Speedway Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ISCA).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. 1,300 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares with value of $20,137 were bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $111,525 was made by ROBINSON HARRIETT J on Monday, August 12.