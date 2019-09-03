Gray Television (GTN) Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Trimmed Its Position; Primecap Management Company Has Lowered Its Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Stake by $295.08 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 29.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 61,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 150,140 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, down from 211,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.00% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 533,042 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A)

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4.54 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814.75 million, down from 6.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $163.93. About 5.21M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Group Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,894 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Co invested in 279 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,537 were reported by Regal Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.88% stake. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability holds 6,626 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Broderick Brian C owns 0.67% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 10,474 shares. Reilly Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 1,092 shares. Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,735 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.28% or 324,678 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,390 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 0.03% stake. Prudential Incorporated reported 558,303 shares. Uss Inv Management invested in 817,294 shares. Guinness Asset stated it has 37,260 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $720.95 million for 33.32 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) by 106,794 shares to 340,244 shares, valued at $154.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. HOWELL HILTON H JR also bought $20,137 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares. On Monday, August 12 ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought $111,525 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 7,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 225 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Voya Lc reported 678,840 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Ameritas Invest Partners invested in 0.01% or 6,791 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability holds 49,395 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc has 6,182 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 466,233 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Group Inc owns 28,048 shares. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 39,274 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 19,161 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 0.41% or 78,000 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment reported 251,200 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.7 per share. GTN’s profit will be $25.10 million for 14.53 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.