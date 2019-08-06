Gray Television (GTN) Shareholder Adams Express Company Decreased Its Position as Stock Declined; Kla (KLAC) Holding Held by Epoch Investment Partners Inc

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 3,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 75,211 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98M, up from 71,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $6.78 during the last trading session, reaching $126.46. About 3.48M shares traded or 109.84% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 02/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 04/04/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on April 3 for “Extractor electrode for electron source” (California Inventor); 19/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLA-Tencor Rtgs Same On Purchase Of Orbotech; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc. (GTN) by 58.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 13,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 31,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Gray Television Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 878,007 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 42,609 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc has invested 0.2% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Moreover, Alkeon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.42% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.35% or 199,437 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Smithfield Trust Communications owns 262 shares. Marlowe Prtnrs LP owns 19,885 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 30,537 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highland Management Ltd Liability Co reported 10,440 shares stake. L & S Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.24% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 4,693 are held by Sequoia Financial Advsrs Llc. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 2,591 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 11,633 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hartford Company invested in 0.14% or 42,514 shares.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 70,495 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $155.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 17,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,979 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Capital Limited accumulated 251,450 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Moody State Bank Tru Division invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Dupont Corporation has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Hillcrest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 737,694 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 14,179 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential owns 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 224,839 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Yorktown And holds 0.13% or 18,100 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Inv Llc reported 0.49% stake. Schroder Invest holds 0% or 74,300 shares in its portfolio. 1.35M were reported by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 31,500 were accumulated by Hillsdale Inv Management.

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.20 million for 15.01 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 16,900 shares to 48,400 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 382,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 668,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

