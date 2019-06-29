Gray Television (GTN) Shareholder Acadian Asset Management Decreased Position by $1.72 Million; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Position

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 62.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 82,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,922 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 131,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 3.35 million shares traded or 228.31% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 18,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,435 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87M, down from 138,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $76.07. About 29.22 million shares traded or 36.45% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm comes under pressure on legal disputes; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 13/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn hostile bid for Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn bid for Qualcomm; 09/04/2018 – Large Numbers of Qualcomm ‘Withheld’ Votes and Error Were Disclosed in March; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE WHITE CARD FOR QCOM DIRECTORS

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.27 million for 14.63 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Port Lc owns 94,510 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co owns 10,308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.06% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 7.01 million shares. Css Limited Liability Il accumulated 0.01% or 11,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 5.86 million shares. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 54,879 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 301,474 shares. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Limited Com Ny invested 3.42% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Yorktown Mgmt Research stated it has 0.13% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Voya Inv Management Limited Co invested 0.03% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Barclays Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 8,478 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 790,557 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Llc reported 0.01% stake. Tci Wealth Inc reported 52 shares stake.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 205,567 shares to 411,843 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 770,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 771,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.33% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cim Invest Mangement reported 8,229 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 6.82 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Washington-based Saturna has invested 1.39% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sentinel Trust Lba holds 6,068 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Naples Global Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 3,990 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De has invested 0.61% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Parkside National Bank reported 873 shares. Private Na holds 0.1% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8,141 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.15% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 253,759 shares. The Texas-based Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Huntington Savings Bank invested 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 1St Source Commercial Bank reported 49,828 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.