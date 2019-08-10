Gray Television (GTN) Share Value Declined While Ingalls & Snyder Decreased Position by $300,405; New York State Common Retirement Fund Maintains Holding in Cott (COT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cott Corp (COT) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 25,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 148,980 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 123,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Cott Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $12.66. About 1.63 million shares traded or 47.44% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 14,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 85,733 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 100,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 1.62M shares traded or 70.82% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 633,745 shares stake. Secor Capital Advsrs LP stated it has 27,667 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 134,063 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Limited Partnership owns 144,346 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsr invested in 17,384 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Fin Services Advsr invested in 0.01% or 62,671 shares. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 50,851 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0.02% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 895,536 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc owns 6,791 shares. 10,579 were reported by United Advisers Ltd Liability. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 31,489 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 1.35 million shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Lc accumulated 790,557 shares.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,584 shares to 262,229 shares, valued at $26.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 47,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innoviva Inc by 483,000 shares to 4.00M shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 21,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,300 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. Hinson Charles R. also bought $764,701 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) shares. Another trade for 33,560 shares valued at $499,004 was bought by Harrington Thomas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Advisory Serv Limited Com has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 400 shares. Kennedy Cap has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 69 were reported by Huntington Commercial Bank. Brinker Capital accumulated 57,253 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 6.60M shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 85,000 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Philadelphia Communications has 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 10,100 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Verition Fund Management Lc accumulated 0.02% or 32,653 shares. 9,283 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Moreover, Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Franklin Resources reported 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Northcoast Asset Management holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 299,219 shares.