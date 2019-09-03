Gray Television (GTN) Market Valuation Declined While Act Ii Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $420,000; As Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Share Price Declined, Huber Capital Management Upped by $9.27 Million Its Holding

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 156,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 176,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 763,890 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 36.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 3.09 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 11.48 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.59 million, up from 8.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 30.79M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Urology Expands Geographic Presence with Tennessee Urology Associates Partnership; 02/05/2018 – CHK SAYS LESS NEED TO INVEST IN GAS ASSETS DURING LOW PRICES; 15/05/2018 – Southeastern Asset Management In Exits Chesapeake Energy; 21/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $733M; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18; 09/04/2018 – Maryland Public Television presents 14th annual Chesapeake Bay Week; 02/05/2018 – CHK: POWDER RIVER PRODUCTION ON TARGET TO RIVAL EAGLE FORD; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Ports America Chesapeake’s 2017 Bonds, Stable Outlook; 27/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. also sold $1.85M worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Tuesday, March 26. Shares for $100,995 were bought by Lawler Robert D. on Friday, May 24. 50,000 shares were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR, worth $100,625.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Columbia Pacific Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.43% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 60,003 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 269,612 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Group accumulated 37,769 shares. Pitcairn Com has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Highlander Cap Management Llc holds 1,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 1.08 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 2.58 million shares. Tower Cap Limited Company (Trc) accumulated 0.01% or 51,882 shares. American Interest Gru holds 2.08M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 186,807 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Architects Inc owns 4,000 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, Guernsey-based fund reported 41,692 shares.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 140,794 shares to 96,455 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 72,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,546 shares, and cut its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 85,400 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated holds 0.02% or 6,182 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Com has 15,278 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maverick owns 251,450 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 7.13M shares stake. Hillcrest Asset Ltd Co holds 2.52% or 737,694 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability has 36,500 shares. State Street accumulated 1.57 million shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 45,733 shares. Amer Financial Grp Inc owns 730,595 shares. 21,890 were accumulated by Hikari Power Ltd. Fmr Ltd Llc invested in 5.86M shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 6,387 shares. New York-based Secor Advsrs Lp has invested 0.12% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 176,132 shares.

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.7 per share. GTN’s profit will be $25.10 million for 15.30 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. 7,500 shares were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J, worth $111,525 on Monday, August 12. HOWELL HILTON H JR bought $20,137 worth of stock or 1,300 shares.