Gray Television (GTN) Holding Has Raised by American Financial Group Inc; As Coresite Realty (COR) Share Value Declined, Reaves W H & Company Cut Its Stake

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 850,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94 million, up from 730,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 548,532 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500.

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 29,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 186,885 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.52M, down from 216,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $121.89. About 184,946 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CoreSite Successfully Completes Annual Compliance Examinations – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CoreSite Realty (COR) Q2 FFO and Revenues Lag Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CoreSiteâ€™s Boston data center reports outage due to fiber damage – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.25 per share. COR’s profit will be $46.12M for 24.38 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold COR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 32.60 million shares or 2.52% less from 33.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Investment has 3,006 shares. United Cap Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 5,619 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 8,286 shares. California-based Granite Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 68,287 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset reported 0% stake. Telemus Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Pinebridge Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 180 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 31,329 shares. Bailard invested in 0.05% or 7,800 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Amica Retiree Med invested in 0.37% or 3,928 shares. Advisory Limited Co reported 162 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 9,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 0.13% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Cp Del Com (NYSE:OXY) by 19,880 shares to 296,290 shares, valued at $14.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 74,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. Howell Robin Robinson bought $26,568 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) on Friday, August 9. The insider ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought 7,500 shares worth $111,525.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GRAY TELEVISION OPENS NEWLY RENOVATED FACILITY FOR KNOE-TV – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Spotlight On Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gray Enters New York State and Minnesota with Purchase of United’s Strong Television Stations – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GRAY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RAYCOM MEDIA AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdvwireless Inc by 30,277 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $48.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,600 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advent Capital Mngmt De accumulated 0.01% or 20,000 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 25,186 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Prudential Fin accumulated 188,769 shares. State Street holds 0% or 1.79M shares in its portfolio. Whittier Com invested in 0% or 41 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications Ny accumulated 25,911 shares. Petrus Tru Com Lta invested in 20,230 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,935 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 720,984 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Alps Advsrs reported 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability invested in 221,544 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com invested in 743,750 shares or 0.01% of the stock.