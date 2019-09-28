Gray Television (GTN) Holder Weber Alan W Boosted Stake; Pcm (PCMI) Shareholder Weber Alan W Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.90 Million as Valuation Rose

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 82,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.54M, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35M market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 173.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 47,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, up from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 700,769 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. The insider HOWELL HILTON H JR bought $26,568. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $111,525 was bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 315,047 were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The reported 0% stake. Automobile Association reported 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Century holds 0.01% or 317,899 shares in its portfolio. 196,495 are owned by Act Ii Mgmt Lp. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 565,891 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 79,149 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd has 0.02% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 1.43 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Parametric Lc has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 99,524 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 720,984 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 267,505 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 23,169 shares stake. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Incorporated holds 71,137 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company owns 536,107 shares.

