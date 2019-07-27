Gray Television (GTN) Holder Penn Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Position as Share Value Rose; Altria Group (MO) Share Value Rose While Hikari Tsushin Upped Holding

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 22.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 170,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 587,359 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55 million, down from 757,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 433,815 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 336.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,010 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.30 million for 15.93 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 23,414 shares to 189,846 shares, valued at $12.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Modine Mfg Co (NYSE:MOD) by 376,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 732,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Roku Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Serv Group Inc owns 3,929 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Principal Fincl Gru reported 28,048 shares stake. Amer Century Cos invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Aqr Cap Limited Liability accumulated 161,333 shares. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 0.01% or 256,400 shares. Whittier Trust reported 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Glenmede Na reported 0% stake. Raymond James Services Advsr Inc owns 62,671 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Credit Suisse Ag has 71,106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.02% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 159,255 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc. Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 737,694 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. James Inv Research stated it has 100,235 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.