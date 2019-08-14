Gray Television (GTN) Holder Ingalls & Snyder Trimmed Its Holding by $300,405; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Boosted Position in Novo (NVO) as Stock Value Declined

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 14,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 85,733 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 100,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 945,876 shares traded or 1.36% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 175,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.56M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 1.73M shares traded or 17.08% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Operating Profit Growth in Local Currencies of 2%-5%, Had Seen 1%-5%; 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE DEMONSTRATING STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN HBA(1C) WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE COMPARED TO EMPAGLIFLOZIN; 18/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk, Red Cross team up to tackle chronic diseases in conflict zones; 22/03/2018 – REG-Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, Due to Menopause; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT; 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 7.01M shares. Skylands Capital Lc accumulated 190,850 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Company invested in 790,557 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.13% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated reported 558,300 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 6,791 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 176,132 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Lsv Asset Management accumulated 11,200 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 80,400 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Victory Management stated it has 1.32M shares. Principal Financial has 28,048 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 71,106 shares. Quantitative Investment Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 54,688 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $164,661 activity. 1,800 shares valued at $26,568 were bought by Howell Robin Robinson on Friday, August 9. ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought $111,525 worth of stock or 7,500 shares.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 417,717 shares to 430,617 shares, valued at $22.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seritage Growth Pptys by 7,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WVUE Receives Three Sigma Delta Chi Awards from The Society of Professional Journalists – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gray Renews All ABC Affiliation Agreements NYSE:GTN – GlobeNewswire” published on January 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel? – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gray Television’s Stations Awarded for Commitment to Excellence in Local Journalism With 57 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in 23 Gray Markets – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.