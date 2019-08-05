Gray Television (GTN) Holder Horizon Investment Services Has Raised Holding by $337,575 as Shares Declined; Capital Fund Management Sa Decreased Its Ventas (Put) (VTR) Holding by $1.58 Million as Valuation Rose

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 457,259 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (Put) (VTR) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 27,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 49,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 76,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Ventas Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $67.28. About 776,017 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). The New York-based Weber Alan W has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 148,200 are owned by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 30,255 shares. The Ohio-based James Inv Rech has invested 0.14% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 31,489 shares. Assetmark Inc, California-based fund reported 147 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Co reported 45,733 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.53% or 1.01 million shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Federated Incorporated Pa reported 308,994 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Qvt Financial Ltd Partnership reported 165,052 shares stake. The California-based Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.04% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,870 shares to 33,690 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gray sets divestitures in eight more markets for Raycom deal – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gray Announces Nationally Syndicated Weekend Political Show with Greta Van Susteren – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Greta Van Susteren Joins Gray Television As Chief National Political Analyst – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “G.research’s 11th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 85,700 shares to 122,600 shares, valued at $27.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 234,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $344.33 million for 17.89 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas $450M notes offering prices – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ventas Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas Q2 beats, raises 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 131,614 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.03% or 23,909 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management accumulated 10,990 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Ltd has invested 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Jnba Financial reported 786 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 53,245 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 220 shares. Holderness holds 5,150 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability accumulated 0.34% or 53,372 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 5,973 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0.01% or 440 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 16,039 shares. Paradigm Financial Lc invested in 53,683 shares. Robecosam Ag has 0.02% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 9,430 shares. Summit Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 0.52% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 31,043 shares.