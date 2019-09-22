Gray Television (GTN) Holder Act Ii Management LP Raised Position by $637,168 as Share Price Declined; Water Island Capital Has Lifted Its Holding in Celgene (CELG) as Stock Declined

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 39,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 196,495 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22M, up from 156,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 911,700 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 1323.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.12 million, up from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39 million shares traded or 42.27% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with Neurodegenerative Diseases; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG); 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 20/03/2018 – Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $109.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 5,000 shares to 85,310 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 82,510 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 7.27 million shares. Css Llc Il stated it has 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 13,264 shares. Blackrock reported 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Horizon Service Ltd Com accumulated 32,725 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 260,100 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 647,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Axa reported 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Prudential Financial invested in 188,769 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 1.76 million shares. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 275,898 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 7,493 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Dupont Management invested in 26,078 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. The insider Howell Robin Robinson bought $26,568. 7,500 shares were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J, worth $111,525.

