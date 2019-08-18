Gray Television (GTN) Holder Act Ii Management LP Has Cut Stake as Stock Declined; Howard Hughes Medical Institute Position in Mastercard (MA) Has Trimmed by $4.70 Million as Share Price Rose

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 156,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 176,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 984,927 shares traded or 5.21% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $6.63 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scharf Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 96,000 shares or 3.74% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc reported 470 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 64,728 shares. South State Corporation, a South Carolina-based fund reported 60,510 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability holds 45,077 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank has 257,110 shares. Weik Capital Mgmt has 12,865 shares. 4,687 were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc owns 2,335 shares. Hennessy Advsrs holds 11,340 shares. 956 are held by Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Gluskin Sheff Assocs stated it has 75,872 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 1,363 shares. Everett Harris Ca reported 2,259 shares stake.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mastercard Analysts Lift Expectations After Q1 Beat – Benzinga” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TC PipeLines, LP announces 2019 second quarter financial results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gray Names General Managers for New Television Stations – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gray Television’s Stations Awarded for Commitment to Excellence in Local Journalism With 57 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in 23 Gray Markets – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gray to Sell WCAV/WVAW and to Acquire WVIR in Charlottesville, Virginia – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GRAY SETS DATE FOR FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. $20,137 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares were bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR. 7,500 shares were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J, worth $111,525 on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Llc stated it has 0.56% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Css Ltd Co Il holds 0.01% or 11,000 shares. Welch Group Ltd, Alabama-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated accumulated 0% or 30,171 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 790,557 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Cipher LP has invested 0.12% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Calamos Advsr holds 36,500 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 6,791 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma invested in 61,162 shares. Millennium Lc holds 0.01% or 324,331 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 334,020 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 57,682 are held by Sei Communication. 19,241 are owned by Cibc Ww Markets Inc. Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 30,493 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors owns 0.04% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 26,192 shares.