Gravity Co., Ltd. (GRVY) Reaches $30.44 After 9.00% Up Move; Evolus (EOLS) Shorts Down By 3.82%

The stock of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.62% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $30.44. About 88,221 shares traded. Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) has risen 80.46% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending.

More notable recent Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Gravity Co., Ltd.â€™s (NASDAQ:GRVY) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GRAVITY REPORTS SECOND QUARTER OF 2019 RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATES – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “APPN, DXC and QNST among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Technology – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “90 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $211.53 million. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related services and products, including character merchandise and animation. It has a 11.08 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s massively multiplayer online role playing games include Ragnarok Online, Ragnarok Online II, Requiem, Dragonica, and R.O.S.E.