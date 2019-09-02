Gravity Co., Ltd. (GRVY) Reaches $29.98 After 6.00% Up Move; Magnetar Financial Raised Intl Paper Co (IP) Position

The stock of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.38% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 54,097 shares traded. Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) has risen 80.46% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GRVY News: 13/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Ant-i Gravity; 27/03/2018 – Techshot Artificial Gravity Machine to Launch Aboard SpaceX CRS-14; 08/05/2018 – Gravity Software Releases Subscription Billing and Gravity Software for Technology Companies; 25/04/2018 – GE CEO: BUSINESS UNITS `NEED TO BE THE CENTER OF GRAVITY’; 23/05/2018 – Anti-Gravity Yoga Class Takes Warrior Workouts to New Heights; 14/03/2018 – Theresa May: Russian Response Has Demonstrated ‘Complete Disdain’ for Gravity of Events in U.K; 27/04/2018 – GRAVITY ANNOUNCES FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – GRAVITY CO LTD – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – GRAVITY Co 1Q Net $3.3M; 07/03/2018 GRAVITY ISSUES A BUSINESS UPDATEThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $222.27M company. It was reported on Sep, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $31.78 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GRVY worth $13.34M more.

Magnetar Financial Llc increased Intl Paper Co (IP) stake by 357.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Magnetar Financial Llc acquired 27,942 shares as Intl Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Magnetar Financial Llc holds 35,752 shares with $1.65 million value, up from 7,810 last quarter. Intl Paper Co now has $14.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 3.79 million shares traded or 15.18% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 24/05/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit aims to see off takeover with Dutch acquisition; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: BOARD IS `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH POSITION ON IP BID; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – International paper disappointed Smurfit not engaging on bid; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Must Make Offer for Smurfit Kappa Or Withdraw by June 6

More notable recent Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GRAVITY REPORTS SECOND QUARTER OF 2019 RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATES – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Gravity Co., Ltd.â€™s (NASDAQ:GRVY) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “APPN, DXC and QNST among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Technology – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $222.27 million. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related services and products, including character merchandise and animation. It has a 10.91 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s massively multiplayer online role playing games include Ragnarok Online, Ragnarok Online II, Requiem, Dragonica, and R.O.S.E.

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46’s average target is 17.65% above currents $39.1 stock price. Int`l Paper had 15 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Stephens on Monday, June 24 to “Hold”. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. Wells Fargo maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Monday, August 26. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $4300 target. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup.

More recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019 was also an interesting one.