Gravity Co. Ltd. (GRVY) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Multimedia & Graphics Software company, Gravity Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gravity Co. Ltd. has 17.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 50.29% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Gravity Co. Ltd. has 59.3% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 18.63% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gravity Co. Ltd. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity Co. Ltd. 0.00% 66.20% 33.00% Industry Average 31.12% 23.46% 12.40%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Gravity Co. Ltd. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity Co. Ltd. N/A 56 6.98 Industry Average 259.74M 834.70M 24.44

Gravity Co. Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Gravity Co. Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 4.25 2.62

As a group, Multimedia & Graphics Software companies have a potential upside of 55.66%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gravity Co. Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gravity Co. Ltd. -2.53% -11.47% -35.28% 9.89% 80.46% -3.58% Industry Average 2.29% 4.83% 17.61% 51.80% 66.39% 71.52%

For the past year Gravity Co. Ltd. has -3.58% weaker performance while Gravity Co. Ltd.’s peers have 71.52% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Gravity Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Gravity Co. Ltd.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.32 and has 4.27 Quick Ratio. Gravity Co. Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gravity Co. Ltd.

Risk & Volatility

Gravity Co. Ltd. has a beta of -1.92 and its 292.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Gravity Co. Ltd.’s competitors are 3.82% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Dividends

Gravity Co. Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Gravity Co. Ltd.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation. The companyÂ’s massively multiplayer online role playing games include Ragnarok Online, Ragnarok Online II, Requiem, Dragonica, and R.O.S.E. Online. It also provides console games and a game for Internet protocol television; and licenses the merchandizing rights of character-related products based on its online games. In addition, the company markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandise, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, it provides Website development and operation services; and sells goods related to mobile phones, such as ornamental accessories. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.