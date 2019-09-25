Gratia Capital Upped Its Holding in Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) as Share Value Declined; Exane Derivatives Maintains Holding in General Dynamics (GD)

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 237.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 68,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 98,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 29,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.04M market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 2,395 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in General Dynamics (GD) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 143 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,319 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 billion, up from 7,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in General Dynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $185.73. About 104,607 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SECURITIES, GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Net $799M; 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics: Gulfstream Service Center to Open in 2Q 2019, Create About 200 Jobs; 21/04/2018 – DJ General Dynamics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GD); 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition of CSRA Inc. for $9.7B; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition Of CSRA; 07/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES 7-PART NOTES OFFER VIA BOFAML, RBC, WFS

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “General Dynamics IT wins $8B DOD cloud contract – Washington Business Journal” on August 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “General Dynamics banks $1B Navy contract for 2 ESB ships – Washington Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like General Dynamics Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:GD) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “General Dynamics Wins a $1 Billion Contract for Two Floating Navy Bases – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.08% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.34% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 117,372 shares. Roberts Glore Communication Incorporated Il owns 3,766 shares. 3,296 are held by Lvw Limited Liability. Research And Management Com accumulated 1,089 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sit Investment Assocs Incorporated reported 725 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs reported 0.06% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.7% or 3.75 million shares in its portfolio. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 729 shares. 15,072 are owned by Murphy Cap Mngmt. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,008 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase holds 0.17% or 229,332 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mngmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Northern holds 0.13% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 2.90 million shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) by 227 shares to 149 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Techn.A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,723 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology.

More notable recent Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Frontline Ltd (FRO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Continental Building Products’s (NYSE:CBPX) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Continental Building Products, Inc.’s (NYSE:CBPX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Holistic Look At Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CBPX shares while 54 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 33.02 million shares or 4.54% less from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cooper Creek Prtn Management Lc has 0.28% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 27,636 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 421,857 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 102,520 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Brinker has invested 0.04% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 50,534 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0.12% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). 24,857 are owned by Principal Financial Grp Inc. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 97,753 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Alps Advisors accumulated 14,293 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 7,856 shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Co reported 0.14% stake. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 26,987 shares.