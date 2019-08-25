Gratia Capital Upped Holding in Century Cmntys (CCS); Chicago Equity Partners Has Decreased Inogen (INGN) Stake by $766,175 as Market Value Declined

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $842.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 233,702 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 51.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 8,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 7,590 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, down from 15,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 464,342 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 90,855 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 191,705 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 2,919 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Lp holds 0.02% or 51,619 shares in its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Covington has 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 7,029 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc stated it has 2.06% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). The New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Mngmt Llc Nj has invested 0.01% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Geode Capital Limited Co reported 224,312 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset has 122 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 2,202 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 33,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 1,327 shares.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 13,965 shares to 16,190 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 56,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,950 shares, and has risen its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN).