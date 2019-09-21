Gratia Capital Trimmed Stake in Century Cmntys (CCS) by $1.23 Million as Share Value Rose; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Shareholder Cantillon Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $40.56 Million as Share Value Declined

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 711,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 4.26 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $245.57 million, up from 3.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 961,109 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 47,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 131,974 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, down from 179,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 593,996 shares traded or 99.07% up from the average. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “RLI Insurance Company Signs Deal to Migrate to SS&C Singularityâ„¢ – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook SS&C Technologies (SSNC) – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 52,606 shares to 2.42M shares, valued at $462.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 32,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52M shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc has 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 800 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 9,007 shares. Zacks Inv Management has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company owns 6,600 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 0.01% or 380,339 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi has 178,406 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0.11% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 111,875 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 22,970 are held by Engineers Gate Manager L P.

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. CCS’s profit will be $26.43M for 8.62 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.99% EPS growth.

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Agilent Presents Thought Leader Award to Professor Hualiang Jiang – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Century Communities, Inc. announces model grand openings at Cielo at Sand Creek September 7 – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Homebuilders open communities, model homes in Houston area – Houston Business Journal” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Century Communities, Inc (CCS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.