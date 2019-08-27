Gratia Capital Stake in Century Cmntys (CCS) Increased as Stock Rose; Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Shareholder Ghost Tree Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $18.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $85.17. About 305,486 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX)

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 101,713 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opaleye Management Inc invested in 105,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 305,829 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Swiss Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). 5,812 are held by Secor Capital Ltd Partnership. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Com invested in 0% or 6,000 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 1,767 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd has 37,304 shares. Glenmede Communication Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 840 shares. 8,327 are owned by Citigroup. Franklin Res Inc has 445,151 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). 13,664 are held by Amer Gp. 1,187 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Hap Trading Llc owns 14,351 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $144.58 million activity. Braslyn Ltd. also sold $18.98 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares. Another trade for 62,500 shares valued at $6.37M was made by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC on Tuesday, July 23.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 650,000 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $17.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 215,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).