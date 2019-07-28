Gratia Capital Stake in Century Cmntys (CCS) Boosted by $673,049; Seizert Capital Partners Has Cut Citrix Sys Com (CTXS) Holding as Market Value Declined

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $834.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 297,311 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (CTXS) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 65,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24M, down from 238,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $95.59. About 2.90 million shares traded or 58.61% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 63,895 shares to 164,547 shares, valued at $38.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fabrinet Shs (NYSE:FN) by 15,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp Com (NYSE:MCK).