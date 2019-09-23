Gratia Capital Position in Lyon William Homes (WLH) Increased as Stock Price Rose; Artal Group Sa Position in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Has Increased as Stock Value Declined

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.46 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $164.55. About 4,291 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for May. 21; 21/05/2018 – Account Management Giant Sage and B4B Payments Announce Key Strategic Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pretax Pft GBP171M; 23/05/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – IS PARTNERING WITH PAYPAL TO ENABLE FASTER AND SIMPLER PAYMENT OPTIONS; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 6.3% (H1 17: 7.4%) FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: Priority Review Status Expected to Accelerate Review Period; 23/05/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – INTEGRATION IS CURRENTLY LIVE IN UNITED STATES, CANADA, GERMANY AND UK; 30/05/2018 – FDA moves Sage’s postpartum depression drug brexanolone into regulators’ busy priority lane $SAGE; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 22,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 152,146 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, up from 129,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $760.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 1,278 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gossamer Bio Inc by 50,000 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $35.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp reported 1.06% stake. Brinker Capital has invested 0.04% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). owns 1,233 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.01% or 608 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Voya Investment has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 24,882 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 13 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 222,255 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 5,296 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0.03% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Artal Gp Sa has 150,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Sei Investments has invested 0.04% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,515 shares.