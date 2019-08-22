Gratia Capital Position in Century Cmntys (CCS) Upped by $673,049; Danaher (DHR) Holding Maintained by North Star Asset Management Inc

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 96.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 17,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 35,531 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 18,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $140.32. About 1.18M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.44M market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 369,637 shares traded or 17.05% up from the average. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life stated it has 3,000 shares. Sky Group Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 48,895 shares. Horizon Ltd Com holds 0.1% or 22,210 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,957 shares stake. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested in 51,800 shares or 3.13% of the stock. Burt Wealth has 779 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bragg Advsrs Inc invested in 69,517 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Limited Co holds 142,299 shares. West Chester Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,139 shares. First Interstate Bank owns 4,727 shares. Capital Ok invested 0.55% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Brown Brothers Harriman Com holds 0.02% or 21,081 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Asset Management owns 47,953 shares. Middleton & Inc Ma holds 3.07% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 144,921 shares.

