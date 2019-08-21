Gratia Capital Position in Berry Global Group (BERY) Raised as Market Valuation Declined; Suncor Energy New (SU) Stock Declined While Heronetta Management LP Upped Stake by $344,000

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 167.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 45,223 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 16,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 922,929 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 1.87 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 3,796 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 24,725 shares. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 3,139 shares. 522,605 were reported by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Driehaus Capital Ltd Llc holds 11,159 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 134,043 shares. Pnc Service Group invested in 70,415 shares or 0% of the stock. Three Peaks Management Ltd Company reported 34,393 shares stake. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 0.06% or 49,143 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp has 35,475 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & accumulated 4,297 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 472,977 shares. Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1% or 463,750 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas reported 100,970 shares. Voya Investment Limited Com holds 0.04% or 314,532 shares in its portfolio.