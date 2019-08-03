Gratia Capital Lowered Position in Bgc Partners (BGCP) by $5.32 Million as Stock Rose; Zendesk (ZEN) Position Has Increased by Frontier Capital Management Co Llc

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 1.65M shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SEES 2Q CONSOLIDATED REV $890M-$940M, EST. $921.5M; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Rev $956.6M; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 19 CO ENTERED UNSECURED SENIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SEES REV., PRETAX ADJ. EARNS ABOVE GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS’ PHIL NORTON TO LEAVE AFTER 30 YEARS AT BROKERAGE; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners and Newmark to Repay Remaining Balance of $575M Unsecured Senior Term Loan; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – BGCP SEES 2Q REV. $1.90B TO $2.05B, EST. $921.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C (2 EST.)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 4,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 147,977 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58M, up from 143,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 3.40 million shares traded or 110.42% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zendesk Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Zendesk Inc (ZEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings: 3 Fast-Growing Companies to Watch – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anaplan Inc. by 21,096 shares to 292,133 shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zuora Inc. Class A by 597,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,034 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc..

More notable recent BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Capitalab Launches SGX Nikkei 225 Options Compression Services – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BGC Partners sees paying Q4 dividend of about 14 cents per share – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “BGC Partners (BGCP) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Stock Down – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Honda, JetBlue And More – Benzinga” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2018.