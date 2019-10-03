Gratia Capital Lifted Lyon William Homes (WLH) Stake by $408,600 as Valuation Rose; Sasol LTD (SSL) Holder Arga Investment Management LP Increased Holding

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Sasol Ltd (SSL) by 151.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 524,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.78% . The institutional investor held 872,209 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.67M, up from 347,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Sasol Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 239,703 shares traded or 9.25% up from the average. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 08/05/2018 – SASOL SEES VOLATILE ENVIRONMENT FOR CRUDE `FOR QUITE SOME TIME’; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Markets Adds FirstRand, Exits Sasol; 19/04/2018 – SASOL SEES UPPER END OF GAS OUTPUT GUIDANCE OF 114-118 BSCF; 09/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Dealings In Securities By A Director Of Sasol And One Of Its Major Subsidiaries; 29/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Solbe1 Election Right Results Announcement; 22/05/2018 – SASOL LTD SOLJ.J : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 475 RAND FROM 470 RAND; 29/03/2018 – Primoris to Buy Willbros, Combining $6 Billion in Chemical, Energy Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – Sasol Inzalo Public (RF) Limited Joint Announcement Regarding Results Of Free Share Allocation; 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Mining Operations Significantly Impacted by Four Fatalities Since December; 15/03/2018 – SASOL INZALO SAYS NO CASH DIV DECLARED FOR PERIOD ENDED DEC. 31

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 22,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 152,146 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, up from 129,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $759.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.07. About 364,977 shares traded or 1.12% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $683.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 77,387 shares to 7,038 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 25,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,029 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “NASA Names 11 Space Companies to Return to the Moon – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “REPEAT/Halo Labs Intends to Appoint Ms. Louisa Mojela as Chairman of the Board Upon Closing of Bophelo Bioscience Acquisition – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019, Realmoney.Thestreet.com published: “Over 21? Here Are 8 Speculative Mining Stocks to Think About – TheStreet.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sasol Limited 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Maxar Stock Got Crushed After Earnings — and Downgraded Twice – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

More notable recent William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do William Lyon Homesâ€™s (NYSE:WLH) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “William Lyon Homes Announces Creation of New 55+ Brand â€” â€œOvation, a Lyon Active Adult Communityâ€ – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Long Century Communities: Homebuilders Are Significantly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition of RSI Communities, a Southern California and Texas Based Homebuilder – Business Wire” published on March 09, 2018 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: September 11, 2019.