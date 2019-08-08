Gratia Capital Increased Its Berry Global Group (BERY) Position by $1.50 Million; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Raised Its Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) Stake

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 167.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 45,223 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 16,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 430,346 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) by 31.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 63,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 265,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.35 million, up from 201,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp. Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $79.5. About 522,643 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% or 93,841 shares in its portfolio. 13,786 were accumulated by Penn Cap. Pnc Services Inc owns 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 70,415 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.04% or 175,000 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0.02% or 1,509 shares. Financial Counselors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 5,700 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 955,779 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lomas Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 6.82% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Moreover, Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp owns 203 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First State Bank Of Omaha has 0.23% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 26,495 shares. Renaissance Grp Lc holds 1% or 463,750 shares in its portfolio. Zacks, a Illinois-based fund reported 49,143 shares. 2.90 million were reported by Tiaa Cref Management Ltd.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “(BERY), Berry Plastics Group (NYSE:BERY) – Bank of America Downgrades Berry Global Group to Neutral – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Fantastic Plastic: Berry Global Analyst Sees Solid Earnings Growth Prospects – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Berry Global Group’s Shares Plunged 18.7% Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arsenal Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of Seal for Life Industries – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department owns 25,210 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 0.02% stake. Ledyard Natl Bank owns 54,301 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Tdam Usa holds 162,379 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 205,948 shares. Epoch Prtnrs owns 2.46 million shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 229 shares. Bb&T Corp owns 32,388 shares. Boys Arnold & Incorporated holds 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 3,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 429,362 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 340 shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co owns 60,432 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ally Financial Inc holds 0.15% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 7,008 shares. 33,750 were reported by Da Davidson &.