Gratia Capital Increased Berry Global Group (BERY) Holding by $1.50 Million; As Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Valuation Declined, Midas Management Lowered Stake by $1.23 Million

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.4. About 4,016 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 167.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 45,223 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 16,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.77. About 588,391 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE:WLK) by 17,300 shares to 42,800 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America De has 5,921 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 3,313 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 3,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Davenport And Limited Liability Company owns 3,415 shares. Kistler has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 38 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 83,987 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 3,903 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp owns 5,954 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Moody State Bank Trust Division reported 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0% or 308 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). 1,245 were accumulated by Sei Invs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 103,365 were reported by Brandywine Global Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 587,871 shares. The Connecticut-based Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 11,978 shares. First Manhattan Communications holds 59 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 1.31M shares. 31,263 were reported by Stifel Fincl. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 18,446 shares. Luminus Management Ltd Llc holds 4.03% or 3.48 million shares in its portfolio. 754,100 were reported by Victory Cap Mgmt Inc. Fifth Third Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 1.10M shares. 889 were reported by Ftb Advsrs Inc. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

