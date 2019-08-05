Gratia Capital Holds Stake in Century Cmntys (CCS); Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $313.34 Million; Market Value Rose

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $797.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.19. About 41,195 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 53.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 3.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.92M, down from 5.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $109.97. About 2.95 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 12/04/2018 – Five Things to Watch for in JPMorgan’s Results; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 15/05/2018 – UBI BANCA UBI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.3 FROM EUR 5.1; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Does Not See Trade Escalation, Corporate Earnings to Remain ‘Very Good’ (Video); 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 08/05/2018 – 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces the Sale of the Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase; 09/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 560P

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.31 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: "Century Communities, Inc. introduces three new communities in South Carolina – GuruFocus.com" on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on July 31, 2019