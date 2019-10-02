Gratia Capital Holds Position in Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX); Virtu Financial Has Lowered Its Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $894,049

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 237.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 68,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 98,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 29,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $26.36. About 290,677 shares traded or 27.95% up from the average. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 68.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 9,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 4,153 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $405,000, down from 13,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $108.97. About 4.62 million shares traded or 58.34% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 09/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV – WILL FULLY REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018, $750 MLN OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold CBPX shares while 54 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 33.02 million shares or 4.54% less from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 33,035 shares. Rockshelter Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 211,841 shares. D E Shaw And Inc invested in 0.04% or 1.07 million shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Ltd Co reported 111,890 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 0.02% or 22,093 shares. Amer Intl Group Inc invested in 0% or 22,130 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com holds 30,039 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 40,784 shares. Ftb invested in 0% or 108 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc accumulated 0% or 197,972 shares. Qs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Systematic Management Limited Partnership has 1.11% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 1.07M shares. Invesco Ltd owns 51,508 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58M for 16.82 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

