Gratia Capital Holding in M/I Homes (MHO) Cut by $418,080 as Share Price Rose; As Cerner (CERN) Shares Rose, Amica Retiree Medical Trust Increased Position

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $804.23M market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 107,925 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $74.56. About 1.04 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Communications Mn reported 49,955 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Indexiq Lc holds 0.05% or 58,384 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 411,843 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Co holds 83,777 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 50,500 shares stake. Towle stated it has 3.33% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 10,700 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 21,320 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Vanguard Group reported 1.81M shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 766 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 30,162 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $293,341 activity.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 17.31% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MHO’s profit will be $23.86 million for 8.43 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.38% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs holds 276,778 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 290 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 249,775 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Co Comml Bank reported 0.27% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 67,870 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 36,987 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. 5,573 are held by Keybank National Association Oh. Minnesota-based Jnba Fin Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Alps Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Moreover, Whittier has 0.02% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Auxier Asset Mgmt has 87,290 shares. Cap Fund Sa reported 72,017 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).