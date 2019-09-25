Gratia Capital Has Raised Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) Holding by $1.79 Million; As First Long Is (FLIC) Share Value Declined, United Asset Strategies Lowered Its Holding

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in First Long Is Corp (FLIC) by 26.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 16,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 44,037 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $884,000, down from 60,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in First Long Is Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $565.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 33,996 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 237.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 68,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 98,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 29,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $970.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.98. About 200,257 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CBPX shares while 54 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 33.02 million shares or 4.54% less from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Skylands Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 17,950 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Boston Partners owns 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 134,217 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research invested in 0.01% or 45,477 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc invested in 0% or 100 shares. New York-based Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & Tru Co has invested 0.04% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Rockshelter Capital Ltd Llc invested 1.93% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Cooper Creek Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.28% or 27,636 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 55,165 shares. Sei Invests Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 13,280 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 36,500 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Alps Advsr reported 14,293 shares stake.

Investors sentiment is 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 2 investors sold FLIC shares while 27 reduced holdings. only 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.67 million shares or 2.31% more from 13.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Investment Co Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 111,791 shares. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 302,335 shares. Blackrock accumulated 1.81 million shares or 0% of the stock. Roundview Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 29,462 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 26,268 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn invested in 0% or 2,051 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 26 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 161,655 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 11,074 shares. 4,066 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Anchor Advsr Lc invested in 0.04% or 55,064 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 330,686 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 40,374 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 524,867 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FLIC’s profit will be $10.56 million for 13.39 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by The First of Long Island Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.