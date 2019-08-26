Gratia Capital Has Lowered Its Stake in M/I Homes (MHO) as Share Price Rose; Rice Hall James & Associates Has Decreased Its Verint Sys (VRNT) Stake by $1.05 Million as Stock Declined

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 17,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 306,271 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33M, down from 324,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 218,984 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 03/04/2018 – Verint Delivers Modern, Enhanced Surveillance and Fraud Investigation Solutions to Prominent Financial Institutions; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group; 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $992.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 111,803 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15M for 22.89 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Financial invested in 100 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.12% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 1.69 million shares. Rgm Ltd Llc accumulated 2.37 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated stated it has 53,220 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.02% or 11,754 shares in its portfolio. Contour Asset Lc holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 493,205 shares. 1,038 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Dupont Cap Management Corporation holds 14,391 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Bessemer Group Inc reported 86,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 1,711 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 21,700 shares. Moreover, Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Comerica Bankshares owns 8,331 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 26,221 shares to 311,971 shares, valued at $15.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Grocers By Vitamin C (NYSE:NGVC) by 95,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group owns 1.81M shares. California Employees Retirement owns 48,556 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 41,652 shares. Denali Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 411,843 shares. 21,676 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And Co. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 49,955 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Donald Smith & has invested 2.25% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Comerica Bank & Trust owns 27,295 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 27,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 48,372 shares. Basswood Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 465,252 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 148,476 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.73M for 8.63 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.