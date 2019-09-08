Gratia Capital Has Lowered Its Stake in M/I Homes (MHO) as Market Valuation Rose; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Holder Menlo Advisors Boosted Its Position

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $987.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 128,820 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO)

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 1.33M shares. Troy Asset invested 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Los Angeles And Equity Research Incorporated invested in 175,249 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited reported 201,785 shares. Kentucky-based River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). S&Co holds 0.04% or 2,940 shares in its portfolio. Broderick Brian C invested 1.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bristol John W And Company holds 0.01% or 3,670 shares. Segantii Capital stated it has 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 80,000 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 205,304 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 1.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 35,756 shares. Field And Main Fincl Bank holds 16,861 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Stock Looks Solid for the Next 5 Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Trio of High Performing Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) 36% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.59M for 8.64 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.