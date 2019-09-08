Gratia Capital Has Decreased M/I Homes (MHO) Holding by $418,080; Shares Rose; Weibo (WB) Shareholder Platinum Investment Management LTD Raised Its Position by $91.41 Million as Valuation Declined

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 118% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 2.77M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.62 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 1.56 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $987.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 128,820 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Could Solidify or Squelch Alibaba Stock Uptrend – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weibo Corporation (WB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/23/2019: VRNT,SINA,PRO,WB – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DRYS, SINA among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 130,223 shares to 3.81 million shares, valued at $104.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 448,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,911 shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Trio of High Performing Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) 36% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.59 million for 8.64 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

