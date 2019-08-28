Gratia Capital Has Decreased Its Stake in M/I Homes (MHO) as Share Value Rose; Rivulet Capital Stake in Sealed Air New (SEE) Boosted by $2.24 Million

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 48,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 4.40M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.71 million, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 1.19M shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $981.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 133,039 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Evaluating The Kroger Co.â€™s (NYSE:KR) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Athene Holding’s (NYSE:ATH) 23% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On M/I Homes Inc (MHO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.