Gratia Capital Has Cut Its Bgc Partners (BGCP) Holding by $5.32 Million; Nvidia (Call) (NVDA) Shareholder Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.09 Million

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call) (NVDA) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $166.99. About 3.83M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 685,879 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC at ‘BBB-‘/’F3’; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 24/05/2018 – BGC Partners Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/03/2018 Anthony Orso Joins NKF Capital Markets as President of Capital Markets Strategies; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners And Newmark Group To Repay Remaining Balance Of $575 Million Unsecured Senior Term Loan; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners Sees 2018 Rev $890M-$940M; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY POST-TAX ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32; 30/05/2018 – BGC Partners Announces Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 07/03/2018 – BGC PURCHASED ABOUT 16.6M UNITS OF NEWMARK FOR $242.0M; 07/03/2018 – BGC: PROPOSED SPIN-OFF OF NEWMARK STILL EXPECTED TO OCCUR; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – FUNDED PURCHASE USING PROCEEDS FROM CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING PROGRAM

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 47.99 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 110,102 shares to 160,740 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 28,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 43.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.3 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $57.96M for 8.12 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

