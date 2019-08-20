Gratia Capital Has Cut Bgc Partners (BGCP) Position by $5.32 Million; Acuity Brands (AYI) Holder Generation Investment Management Llp Has Lifted Position

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 34,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 3.39M shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.43 million, up from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 336,396 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 1.20M shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch Assigned Stable Rating Outlooks to Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SEES 2Q CONSOLIDATED REV $890M-$940M, EST. $921.5M; 27/03/2018 – BGC Partners Updates Its Outlook For The First Quarter Of 2018; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC SAYS ANTICIPATES SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF BETWEEN $890 MILLION AND $940 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners Sees 2018 Adjusted Earnings $145M-$165M; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BGC PARTNERS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575M LOAN; 05/04/2018 – BGC Partners’ First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners And Newmark Group To Repay Remaining Balance Of $575 Million Unsecured Senior Term Loan; 28/03/2018 – BGC Partners to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 37,200 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 130,490 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 87,700 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial accumulated 725 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 378,366 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Management Limited stated it has 40,488 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Diversified Communication owns 59,639 shares. Pnc Financial Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 11,350 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 30,840 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 0.01% or 1.63M shares in its portfolio. 5,022 were accumulated by Gp One Trading L P. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors reported 2.27 million shares stake. Sei Invs reported 248,298 shares stake.

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.81 million for 8.52 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh owns 4,586 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc reported 36 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 532,549 shares. Bell Natl Bank holds 2,772 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 67,055 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 300,389 shares stake. Lpl Fincl Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 2,101 shares. Alps Advsr holds 0.01% or 14,762 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 159,683 shares stake. Brown Advisory stated it has 2,610 shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 29,963 shares. Starr Intl invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 25,096 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 28,500 shares.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 535,824 shares to 3.02M shares, valued at $483.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 239,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 857,209 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).