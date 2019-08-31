Gratia Capital Has Cut Bgc Partners (BGCP) Holding by $5.32 Million; Stock Value Rose; Parametrica Management LTD Cut Catalent (CTLT) Position as Market Value Rose

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 64.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 9,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 4,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 14,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 956,434 shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 640,874 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC SAYS ANTICIPATES SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF BETWEEN $890 MILLION AND $940 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – BGC Partners Announces Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 05/04/2018 – Newmark Group’s First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED PREVIOUSLY EXISTING BGC CREDIT AGREEMENT OF $150 MLN BETWEEN PARTIES; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners And Newmark Group To Repay Remaining Balance Of $575 Million Unsecured Senior Term Loan; 28/03/2018 – Newmark to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 23/03/2018 – BGC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL MATURE ON EARLIER TO OCCUR OF MARCH 19, 2019 OR TERMINATION OF CREDIT AGREEMENT BY EITHER PARTY PURSUANT TO ITS TERMS; 03/05/2018 – BGCP SEES 2Q REV. $1.90B TO $2.05B, EST. $921.5M (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 – BGC RAISES CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK & NEWMARK REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS’ PHIL NORTON TO LEAVE AFTER 30 YEARS AT BROKERAGE

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.35 million for 8.50 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

