Gratia Capital Has Boosted Stake in Century Cmntys (CCS) by $673,049; Carmax (KMX) Shares Rose While Asset Management Advisors Has Boosted Position by $1.76 Million

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 15,762 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500.

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $80.81. About 209,151 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank holds 3,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Lc invested in 0.04% or 3,256 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Starr Intl Com stated it has 37,642 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 0.24% or 31,080 shares. Dsam Partners (London) Limited holds 3,350 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 115,838 are held by Old National National Bank & Trust In. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp reported 409,198 shares. Cambridge Advsr owns 7,917 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 6,723 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verus Financial Prtnrs reported 1.04% stake. Andra Ap holds 80,500 shares. Df Dent And invested 2.68% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

