Gratia Capital Decreased Its M/I Homes (MHO) Holding by $418,080 as Market Value Rose; Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Stock Value Declined While Mackay Shields Lifted Stake

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 3,023 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 3,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 27,412 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 24,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $130.83. About 2,934 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark acquires SaaS-based real estate asset management company Stessa; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Net $40.3M; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q EPS 88c; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Revised Proposal Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With the Option to Elect to Receive Cash Up to a Maximum of 20%; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE SAYS AS PER AMENDMENT, REDUCTION IN PRICING RANGE FROM LIBOR PLUS 0.875% TO 1.35% – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Rev $3.56B; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – REVISED PROPOSAL ALSO PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO GET CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 15%; 05/03/2018 JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – LASALLE WILL ALSO BE ACQUIRING AVIVA’S RIGHTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES AS FUND MANAGER OF ENCORE+

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 30,977 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 12,556 shares or 0.03% of the stock. James Investment holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 4,155 shares. Guggenheim Ltd invested in 0.01% or 10,868 shares. Blair William & Com Il has invested 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Shelton Capital stated it has 494 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Generation Mngmt Llp has 4.82% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 4.28M shares. Charles Schwab Invest reported 220,416 shares. State Street Corp holds 1.62 million shares. Principal Financial Gru Inc Inc invested 0.03% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Mirae Asset Investments Com Ltd accumulated 2,557 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 4,891 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 0% stake.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 53,406 shares to 35,349 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,626 shares, and cut its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 383,003 shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 0.01% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 11,522 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 21,676 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.14M shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Thb Asset reported 169,008 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 94,807 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 27,638 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 10,814 shares. Q Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.47% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Dupont Capital Management Corp accumulated 28,729 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Moreover, Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Northern Trust reported 352,875 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

