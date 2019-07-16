Gratia Capital Decreased Its Holding in M/I Homes (MHO) by $418,080 as Stock Value Rose; Jlb & Associates Cut Lab Of Amer (LH) Holding as Market Value Rose

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $811.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 49,147 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (LH) by 67.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 8,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,067 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $622,000, down from 12,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Lab Corp Of Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 500,852 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. 1,038 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares with value of $152,586 were sold by Williams R Sanders.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S E I Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 16,186 shares to 239,884 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG) by 3,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mc Lennan (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.90 earnings per share, down 2.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.98 per share. LH’s profit will be $285.65 million for 15.05 P/E if the $2.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F owns 2,220 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company reported 0.07% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 47,690 are owned by Zacks Invest Management. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 30,290 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has 6,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Systematic Ltd Partnership owns 5,300 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt accumulated 22,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Synovus invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 10.88M were reported by Vanguard Group Incorporated. Optimum Advisors holds 0.32% or 6,350 shares. National Bank invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Champlain Invest Partners Ltd Company reported 728,725 shares. Quantbot LP owns 16,159 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora accumulated 100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 5,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt Limited owns 2,355 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.02% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 0% or 5 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 27,295 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Asset Management Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 1,535 shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 11,522 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 18,686 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Deutsche Bank Ag has 191,120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 295,317 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 48,556 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Mgmt Limited Co has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 366 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 352,875 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $293,341 activity.