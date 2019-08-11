Gratia Capital Boosted Stake in Century Cmntys (CCS) by $673,049 as Stock Price Rose; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Raised Holding

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 131.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 34,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 60,795 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 26,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.11B market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is up 16.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Shareholders to Get C$12 a Share in Trans Mountain Deal; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 20/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Nears $6.5 Billion in Kickoffs, Completions, Wary of Trans Mountain Expansion, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – NOW FORECASTS TO INVEST $2.3 BLN IN GROWTH PROJECTS DURING 2018; 18/04/2018 – KMI: DEPENDING ON CAPEX, MORE BUYBACKS OR DEBT PAYDOWN POSSIBLE; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA: GOVT TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.90B, EST. $1.86B; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 226,290 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Kinder Morgan Is So Bullish on Its Future – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan: Ignore The Hiccups – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Bank Of Omaha owns 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 16,545 shares. 22.12 million are held by Northern Corp. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.37% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). City Hldg Com stated it has 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 6.55M shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability owns 14,329 shares. Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd owns 95,243 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1,550 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shanda Asset stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). California-based Covington Capital Management has invested 0.22% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 68,975 were reported by Associated Banc. Moors & Cabot Incorporated stated it has 0.32% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 2.97 million were reported by Credit Suisse Ag.