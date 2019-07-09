Grassi Investment Management Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $531,531; Stock Rose; As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Market Value Declined, Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increased Stake

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 7,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,480 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 68,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 1.27 million shares traded or 22.46% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 4,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,715 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 182,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 13.83M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Slimmer Johnson Controls Finds Strength In Consolidation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The First Canadian Pot Stock to Generate Recurring Profits Will Be… – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) 26% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,046 shares to 437,286 shares, valued at $69.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 24,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,528 shares, and cut its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 375,357 shares to 25,600 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,150 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

